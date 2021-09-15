Clifford Meyers, 90

Clifford Wayne Meyers, of Waterford, passed away on September 14, 2021 at the age of 90.

Preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Josephine.

Father of Deborah (Mark) Snyder, Thomas (Marilyn) Meyers, Kay (Douglas) Beck, Kristin (Terry) Milliken, and Mary Beth (Patrick) Seger, grandfather of Stephanie (Adam) Green, Matthew Snyder, Nicholas (Ida) Meyers, Kelsey (Dustin) Voss, Aaron (Talia) Beck, Phillip Beck, Kaitlin (Jeff) Smith, Ryan Milliken, Madison Milliken, Benjamin (Allysia) Bullen, Sarah Bullen, Samual Bullen, Patrick Seger, and Cole Seger, great-grandfather of Riley, Colin, Emma Jo, Keira, Amelia, Theodore, and Wren.

Clifford was born May 9, 1931 in Pontiac.

Cliff was proud to serve in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1955. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Cliff also worked as a White Lake police officer.

He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Rose City. Cliff also liked to hunt, fish, travel, golf, bird watch, and collect coins.

Private services will be held at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, followed by inurnment at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

