Colleen Burnham, 51

Colleen Kay Burnham (Peterman); born in Pontiac on August 15, 1973 to John and Janet (nee Nelsey) Peterman; of Omer formerly of Clarkston; passed away September 12, 2024 at the age of 51; mother of Alan and Taylor Burnham; daughter of Janet (late John) Peterman; sister of Audra Smith; aunt of Travis, Kameron, Jordan and Nathan Smith; longtime girlfriend of Wayne Hathcock and his children, Bryan and Michelle Hathcock; best friend of Pamela (Ryan Hicks) Mirovsky and her family: Jack, William and Jessica Parent.

Colleen graduated from Clarkston High School in 1991. She was a paraprofessional for the Clarkston Schools and substituted for many area schools. Colleen played the flute and was a member of the Clarkston Community Band. She enjoyed crocheting, watching boat freighters, camping, rock collecting and genealogy. She was a trained storm spotter for the National Weather Service and would chase storms.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Procession to Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston for a 2 p.m. graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the family. Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com