College achievements

Maria C. Baker, of Clarkston, earned her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Detroit Mercy on May 13.

Last year, she completed her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude, with a concentration in Finance, a minor in Leadership, and a Spanish certificate. In addition, she was the recipient of the Patrick J. Freeman Memorial Scholarship.

Baker was a graduate from Everest Collegiate High School, Class of 2018.

***

Clarkston student Sabrina Fitzgerald was named to Albion College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Fitzgerald is majoring in Political Science with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program.

Fitzgerald is the child of Marilu Fitzgerald and Gregory Fitzgerald, of Clarkston, and is a graduate of Notre Dame Prep.