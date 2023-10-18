College achievements

Kenadie Barringer, of Clarkston, graduated from the University of Hartford in May of 2023 with a BSE in Acoustical Engineering.

Nearly 200 Albion College varsity student-athletes – and three from Clarkston – were named to the 2022-23 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll, reserved for student-athletes who maintain a 3.5 GPA for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport.

Sean Cooper was a member of Albion’s baseball team, majoring in economics and management.

Madison McGraw was a member of Albion’s volleyball team. McGraw is a junior at Albion.

Sabrina Fitzgerald was a member of Albion’s women’s golf team, majoring in political science with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program.