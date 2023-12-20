College achievements

Cate Cotter, Courtney Cotter, and Kelsey Letchworth, all of Clarkston, have earned Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2023 semester at Kalamazoo College.

Dean’s List recognition is recognized with a grade-point average of 3.5 or better.

Kalamazoo College is located in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Hannah Hitchcock, of Clarkston, has earned Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2023 semester at Lee University, located in Cleveland, Tenn.

Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester GPA between 3.7 and 4.00.

Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

Katherine Wells, a senior Nursing major from Clarkston, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 GPA during the semester.

Hope Combest, a sophomore Political Science major from Clarkston, was among approximately 680 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2023 President’s List.

The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher GPA for the semester.

BJU is located in Greenville, S.C.