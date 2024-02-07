College achievements

Amelia Zyskowski, of Clarkston, has been named to the Knox College (Galesburg, Ill.) Dean’s List for the 2023 Fall term.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade-point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).

Riley Nicole Schneider, of Clarkston, has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year.

Schneider, a senior majoring in graphic design, was named to the Dean’s List for the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.