College achievements

Eva Bousho is a senior at Clarkston High School and is in the ACE (Accelerated College Experience) program through Oakland Community College. She has made the Dean’s List three semesters in a row, most recently with the Fall 2023 semester.

Last year, as a junior in high school, she was one of only three high students in Oakland County to have a 4.0 as a college freshman in the ACE program.

Jackson Alarie (Mechanical Engineering), Anthony Ply (Mechanical Engineering) and William Raines (Computer Science), all of Clarkston, have made the Dean’s List at Flint’s Kettering University for the Fall 2023 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must satisfy the following requirements: be a degree-seeking student with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5, no grades below B, and a minimum of 16 earned credits for the term.