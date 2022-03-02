The Clarkston Community Awards Committee is seeking nominations for the 2022 awards breakfast, which will be held Wednesday, May 11.

Nominations are due by Friday, March 11 and forms can be found at clarkston.org.

Award categories are Citizen of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Youth of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Adult/Youth Volunteer, Community Beautification, Community Enhancement, and Community Collaboration.

For more information, call the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce at 248-625-8055.