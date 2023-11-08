Community check

Max Broock and Real Estate One presented a check for $701.75 at their 31 S. Main Street office Nov. 1 to the Michigan Animal League. The money was raised by charitable events including a Euchre tournament and a chili cook-off. Agents from Max Broock and Real Estate One with realtor Tina Zudell, left, holding the check and on the right, holding and accepting the check, is Judy Hoste, events Manager from the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Photo: Michelle Primeaux