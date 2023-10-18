Community cleanup

From left, Melissa Rykse, Jessica O’Rorke, and Quinn O’Rorke take part in the annual fall road clean up on Clarkston Road between M-15 and Sashabaw Road as part of the Clarkston Education Association’s participation in an Adopt-A-Road event on Sept. 22. “This is one small way Clarkston teachers give back to the community to thank them for their support,” said Clarkston Education Association President Beth Rogers. Photo: Beth Rogers