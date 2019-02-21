Community coat drive participation appreciated

Dear Editor,

I wanted to thank you so much for your help placing Hidden Lakes Apartments’ coat drive in the paper (“Coat, blanket drive,” Jan. 16).

With an outpouring amount of help from Dart Properties’ employees, and Hidden Lakes and Clarkston residents, we collected 108 coats, 41 blankets, 12 pairs of boots, 70 hats, 49 pairs of new socks, 39 scarves and 50 pairs of gloves!

All winter apparel has been donated to The Lighthouse of Oakland County! THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!

Stephanie Linton

Marketing coordinator, Dart Properties