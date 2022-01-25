Concerts in the Park 2022

The Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce has already begun the planning process for the annual Concerts in the Park series at Depot Park.
As in years past, six Friday-evening concerts are planned, with this year’s shows planned for June 10, June 17, June 24, July 1, July 8 and July 15.
According to Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith, efforts are underway to include a special tribute to the city at the July 1 concert to recognize and celebrate Clarkston’s 30th birthday as a city.

