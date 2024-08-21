Construction begins on Waldon Road/Waldon Center Drive intersection

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Independence Township Board and Corridor Improvement Authority recently announced the upcoming construction of a traffic signal at the intersection of Waldon Road and Waldon Center Drive. The township reminds residents that there will be temporary traffic disruptions, including the closure of a portion of Waldon Center Drive.

Construction timeline is as follows:

Aug. 14: Construction begins with the installation of signal infrastructure.

Aug. 21: Signal installation is completed.

Aug. 26: Demolition of Waldon Center Drive curbing and pavement begins.

Oct. 24: Project completion is anticipated.

Residents should note that the intersection will remain open for most of the work leading up to Aug. 26.

It is anticipated that Waldon Center Drive will be closed to traffic during the demolition process.

“We understand that construction can be inconvenient, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time,” said township officials.

The project timeline is weather dependent. For more information, please contact Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Director. — M.K.