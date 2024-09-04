Corvettes America show attracts hundreds of Corvettes, raises funds for SCAMP

The Best of Show in the stock Corvette Award category was presented to Mark Kowalski by Gina Garavaglia, marketing manager at Bowman Chevrolet. Photo provided.

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — On Aug. 10, America’s Corvette Club hosted its annual Corvettes America all Corvette show, sponsored by Bowman Chevrolet at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy in Clarkston.

Corvettes America operates with the support of 90 club volunteers along with numerous exhibitors and other event sponsors and draws over 1,000 spectators and Corvette owners.

The Corvettes America show displays 300 Corvettes from all eight production generations. The driving force behind the Corvettes America annual show is to generate funds, including 100% of the funds raised from the event’s silent auction, which usually raises $4,000 for Clarkston SCAMP, a summer camp for children and young adults with special needs. The amount raised at this year’s show was announced after press deadline. It will be reported in an upcoming edition of this paper.