Council happenings

At the December 14 Clarkston City Council meeting, the city’s financial audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 was accepted and filed, with the auditor complimenting the city on the report and its overall financial status.

In addition, a resolution to decline a DNR grant due to the requirements of the grant was approved, the temporary suspension of paid parking and parking enforcement was extended until February 15, 2021, and a motion to establish the 2021 council meetings dates was approved. At the end of the meeting, the council held a closed session to discuss legal matters.

The December 28 council meeting has been cancelled. The next council meeting is Monday, January 11, 2021.