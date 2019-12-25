County survey

Oakland County Executive David Coulter is asking residents to rank what is important to them in terms of jobs and the economy, public health, neighborhoods and housing, and roads and transportation in the Oakland County Government’s Citizen Survey 2020.

“We began engaging Oakland County residents about what matters to them with community meet and greets,” Coulter said. “Now, we’re expanding our reach to our citizens with this survey so we can be sure we are hearing from everyone who wants to have a voice in their county government.”

To take the survey, go to www.OakGov.com and click on the “Citizen Survey 2020” button. The survey will remain open until Jan. 10.