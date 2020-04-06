COVID-19 causes local election issues

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, candidates filing for local Independence Township Board of Trustee positions are asked to not submit petitions unless they were gathered before the executive order was in place.

According to a press release by township clerk Cari Neubeck, the clerk’s office will receive filings by appointment only if candidates need notarial services for the Affidavit of Identity portion of the application. To make an appointment, contact the clerk by email cneubeck@indtwp.com or by calling 248-625-5113. Otherwise, if your Affidavit has been notarized, paperwork may be dropped off in the drop box located at the west entrance door of township hall on Waldon Road. The filing fee ($100) must be submitted in the form of a check made out to Independence Township, no cash will be accepted. Applicants filing for candidacy must do so prior to 4 p.m. on April 21.

More information can be found on the township’s website indetwp.com/departments/clerk/elections/candidate_information.php