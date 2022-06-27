COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines for children six months to five years old are now available at Oakland County Health Division clinics in Pontiac and Southfield after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved emergency use authorization for these doses.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

To make an appointment, visit OaklandCountyVaccine.com or call the Oakland County Nurse on Call Hotline at 800-848-5533.