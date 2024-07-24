Current Supervisor failed township

Dear Editor,

Jose Aliaga wanted to “listen to the community” though my experience turned out to be to opposite. I attempted to get a zoning concern addressed and reached out to Jose Aliaga multiple times via e-mail but did not get any response. Thinking Mr. Aliaga might be a busy man I decided to go to township offices asking for a meeting with Mr. Aliaga. I was told by the Deputy Supervisor that Mr. Aliaga was not available, but she would get back to me. To date neither Mr. Aliaga nor his Deputy Supervisor have responded to my requests.

Peter Loetzner

Clarkston