Current trustees part of quartet vying for supervisor

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

With the state primary election coming up August 2, Jose Aliaga, Paul Brown, Gerald Fisher, and Mark Petterson have announced their candidacy for Independence Township supervisor.

Ahead of that election, the Clarkston News sent each candidate the same questions as part of our election guide, and all responded.

This week, in alphabetical order, we will feature Aliaga’s and Brown’s answers, with Fisher’s and Petterson’s coming in our July 20 edition.

JOSE ALIAGA

— What is your background in the township?

I made Independence Township my home in 2000. I have been a township trustee since 2012, including multiple re-elections where I have received the most votes in 2016 and 2020. I currently serve on the Safety Path Committee and Independence Township Television Committee. I am also a member of the North Oakland Republican Club. In the recent past, I worked with the White House to bring American citizens back to America during the first COVID-19 lock down, which included Independence Township residents. Lastly, working for the federal government has allowed me to implement resolutions in the township.

— Why do you feel you should be supervisor?

I am best suited to be supervisor since I can see what’s been happening to tear down our community instead of building it up. The leadership has taken us in another direction since I first was elected in 2012. I am very concerned about how we have changed, not only visually, but also how we provide the services to the residents that they expect. I am reminded constantly that residents feel like their voices aren’t being heard and decisions are being made behind closed doors. They feel they have been restricted on how much they can participate. I don’t believe this is right, and have rarely seen support from fellow board members.

The township is at a critical point in its development. There is very little land left and how we finish building out is critical to the continued greatness of the community. My opponents don’t see the issues at hand. They govern as if they know best, not considering what the residents want. We are here to serve the community and not govern by our own beliefs. I believe I am the only candidate that will give control back to the people.

— Why should residents vote for you?

The residents should vote for me if they agree with what I believe in. As a township board, we are here to serve. What the residents say matters and should drive us forward. There should be seven independent people who can represent the people of the township, not one person controlling everything. I will promote residents from all areas, along with civic and nonprofit groups, to gather and receive their input on issues. I will direct the planning and building departments to strictly follow our master plan. I will revisit the plan in detail with members of the community to make sure we are doing the best for the residents. The residents are my priority, not developers or special interest. The residents benefiting from the best services and amenities is my main priority, not our tax base, which is currently not an issue.

— What issues would you address in the township if elected?

There are several large issues that the residents are demanding we fix not just talk about.

One of the issues included the excess $2.5 million dollars that wasn’t properly spent on the roads. I believe we should return the excess funds to the residents and return it to the people. There is a real problem in trying to find a way for the residents to afford repaving the private neighborhood roads that are deteriorating. The special assessment districts that are required to pay for them are not affordable under the current guidelines and time frames to pay back the costs. The single hauler trash company discussion does nothing to repair the already damaged roads. I intend to make this a priority to find a solution for the residents.

Secondly, I would address the issue of non-residents on our planning and zoning boards. I do not agree with this, I was the only one to vote against it. I plan to correct that issue as soon as possible. I also will not support nepotism in the township since it is not fair to others and can lead to other problems.

Thirdly, I would also implement the township’s greenway’s plan to further protect us from clear cutting land that negatively impacts nearby residents. The greenway’s plan exists but has never been implemented by past supervisors.

Fourthly, I would help control density by not allowing the expansion of the sewer and water district.

Fifthly, I will continue to work with the fire department to make sure we are properly staffed and our residents are as safe as possible.

Overall, the largest concern for me is to restore trust back in the community and make sure we break the perception that resident input doesn’t matter. The residents have lost faith in their leaders to do what’s best for them and this is something I will do my best to fix.

Thank you for your support.

I look forward to serving you.

PAUL BROWN

— What is your background in the community?

We started out from very humble beginnings. My divorced mom moved to independence Township in 1968 with five kids looking to give us the best life possible and she sure did choose wisely. I’ve lived in the township for more than 50 years now in six different homes. I’ve been in my current home on beautiful Walters Lake for 19 years. One of the great things about growing up in Independence is seeing so many of the neighbors, teachers and coaches who shaped me into who I am today. Meeting residents at the treasurer’s counter was my favorite part of the job because I have a passion to serve.

— Why do you feel you should be supervisor? Why should residents vote for you?

Having spent seven years as the township treasurer and two additional years as a township trustee, working side by side with the township supervisor and township board has given me a unique, hands-on understanding of what it takes to run a 36-square-mile township with 37,000 residents and 120 employees.

Combining these experiences with the skills I acquired during my career as a CPA, CFO and chief operating officer has served the taxpayers well during my tenure as a public servant. From streamlining business processes, to ensuring township employees have the right tools and office automation systems, has improved operational efficiencies and stripped waste out from our budgets.

I am a firm believer that clear and measurable job descriptions with quarterly director performance reviews is critical to ensure top performance and consistency with budget requirements. Sound like basic business principles? You bet. The township has a $30,000,000 operating budget and needs a professional who understands business. But having grown up in Independence, I also know that we must maintain the character and natural beauty of our community. It is my commitment to be fully transparent in how your tax dollars are spent and will always do what is in the best interest of the community.

— What issues would you address in the township if elected?

The township’s primary function is to provide basic services to our 37,000 residents to ensure Independence continues to be a great place to live, work and play.

Big picture items include:

— Making sure our aging water and sewer system is operational for not just today, but ready for the next 50 years.

— To ensure the Independence Fire Department continues to be the best trained / best equipped public safety organization in North Oakland County.

— Making sure township decisions – both financial and operational – are fully transparent to residents.

— To keep an open-door policy for all residents.

— To continue to collaborate with the road commission on improving township roads.

Just as important as the big picture items is to make sure residents receive great service from every department.

While the resident standing at the counter complaining about something that at first glance might seem a small and obscure issue, it’s a big issue for that taxpayer to have brought them into the building and providing solutions on the small issues is a huge part of the job.

For me, it’s all about service, and I will reinforce that mantra as supervisor just as I did as treasurer.

Eligible Michigan citizens can register to vote online until July 18, or at their local clerk’s office through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Already registered voters can vote from home by requesting to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. They can make the request in person at their local clerk’s office or online at Michigan.gov/Vote. To ensure their ballot arrives in time, voters should request an absentee ballot by July 18 to avoid mailing delays.

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, and will remain open until 8 p.m.

PHOTO: The Independence Township Board of Trustees during a November 2021 meeting. File photo: Matt Mackinder