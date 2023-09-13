WizTech Cyber is hosting a free cybersecurity talk on Sept. 20 from 6:30-8 p.m. inside Main Street MI, 21 North Main Street, to help individuals better understand today’s threat landscape, how that impacts us all, and what you can do to protect yourself and your family.

To RSVP, contact Paul Angelini at events@wiztech.zip or call/text Paul at 248-403-8665