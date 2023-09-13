Cybersecurity talk

By on No Comment

WizTech Cyber is hosting a free cybersecurity talk on Sept. 20 from 6:30-8 p.m. inside Main Street MI, 21 North Main Street, to help individuals better understand today’s threat landscape, how that impacts us all, and what you can do to protect yourself and your family.
To RSVP, contact Paul Angelini at events@wiztech.zip or call/text Paul at 248-403-8665

Cybersecurity talk added by on
View all posts by Matt Mackinder →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.