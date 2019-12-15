Cynthia Ann SANS

SANS, Cynthia Ann; of Clarkston; passed away December 10, 2019 after fighting breast cancer with her tenacious warrior spirit; age 61; beloved mother of Garret Sans, Hilary Sans & Austin Sans; dear sister of Elizabeth “Beth”(John) Lewis; special cousin of Jan (Dave) Zwicker & Wendy (Dan) Kiblawi; niece of Gerry Griffin; preceded in death by her parents Steve & Phyllis Karpovck. Cindi was a talented artist and was well known for the love she spread creating beautiful painted rocks with “Clarkston Rocks!” Cindi’s artistry is known throughout Clarkston and South East MI. She showed support for local organizations and encouraged others through rocks and ornaments. Her spirit and legacy will live on through her God gifted talent of art that is still being shared. Memorial Service 11:00 am Saturday, February 1st at Church of the Resurrection, Clarkston where friends may visit from 10:00 am until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Oakland County Animal Shelter, 1200 N Telegraph Rd, Building 42E, Pontiac, MI 48341. Please leave a memory or condolence on Cindi’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com