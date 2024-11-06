With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Dale Lawrence Fitch on October 22, 2024,

due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.

Dale leaves behind his loving wife of fifty-four years, Carolyn, their three children: Melissa (Brian) West, Daryl Fitch, and Christine (Joe) Irelan and four grandchildren: Calvin Irelan, Jake Irelan, Peyton West, and Kirstin West. He is also survived by his siblings: Carol (Rodger) Bennett, Gary (Kathy) Fitch, Keith (Sue) Fitch, and Doug (Kay) Methot. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Marion Fitch.

Dale grew up in Clarkston, MI and attended Michigan State University where he obtained his B.A. in Accounting. He played hockey for MSU during his freshman year and in 1968 he met Carolyn at the Demonstration Hall ice rink. Dale and Carolyn were married in April 1970. Drafted by the Army in September 1970, he was stationed at Camp Page in the Kangwon province of South Korea. After his military service, Dale joined the accounting firm Haskins & Sells in Detroit.

Dale and Carolyn moved to western Michigan when he joined Merskin & Merskin in 1974. He eventually became a partner and worked there until retirement. Throughout the years, he was active in many local area organizations, including Jaycees, Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, Masonic Lodge, both the Ludington & Pentwater Yacht Clubs, Honor Guard, Legion Riders, and the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. For many years, you could spot him on the 4th of July in the “Briefcase Brigade”.

Dale’s family gave him great joy and he loved them fiercely. Summer vacations were spent together on Dale’s sailboat, enjoying time in many different ports along Lake Michigan. When it came to his children’s sports activities, if he was not coaching, he was always on the sidelines cheering for his children and later grandchildren.

Dale was an active soul who loved adventure and travel. An avid sailor, summer weekends were spent racing on his boat. During his retirement years, he obtained his Captain’s license and did sailboat instruction and charters. These took him to the Caribbean and once to Cuba sailing from Key West.

Other hobbies included riding his motorcycle, playing golf, and cross-country skiing. He and Carolyn

enjoyed traveling together, but also grew fond of Hilton Head Island, which they returned to several times a year. Dale loved sports and was a lifelong MSU fan, often sporting his green and white apparel.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pere Marquette Masonic Lodge #299 Charity Account.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.