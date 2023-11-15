Dana Ogans, 57

OGANS

Dana Lorene Ogans, of Clarkston, passed peacefully at home on Nov. 12, 2023 at the age of 57.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Ogans, who stood by her side throughout her journey. Daughter to Harry and Patricia Pace. Dana was an amazing and loving mother to Devan, Jacob, Jessica, Ashton, and Lily. Sister to Steve, Tony, Tina, and David. Grandmother to Paisley, Delilah, Kennedy, Jackson, and Melody.

She will be extremely missed by all who knew her.

Dana had a passion for cooking and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She found joy in family gatherings and treasured the moments spent together.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Pace, and her brother, Steve Pace.

A memorial service to celebrate Dana’s life is currently pending. Further details will be announced at a later date.

In memory of Dana, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Your support will help in the fight against cancer.

May her memory be a source of comfort and strength for all who knew her.