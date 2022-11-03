Daniel Greene, 77

Daniel Greene, of Clarkston, passed away on October 23, 2022 at the age of 77.

Born in High Point, N.C., to Highey Clifford Greene and Kathleen Greene (nee Mclean), Dan was the father of Dylan Greene, beloved grandfather of Arianna and Victor, brother of Paul, Michael (deceased), and Stephen Greene, like a brother to Tom Jones, and loyal friend to Jen McCuiston and many others.

Dan earned a BA in journalism from the University of Southern Mississippi and became a reporter in New Orleans. Later, he earned an MA in communication from Mississippi College and was employed by General Motors from 1979 until 2010 in the public relations division.

After early retirement, he wrote novels, took up guitar and singing, produced two CDs of original music, and hosted open-mics.

Dan was also a dedicated supporter of the Clarkston Independence District Library, where he started volunteering with the Friends of the Library in 2003. He co-chaired book sales, won the “Best Friend” award, was elected president of the Friends, campaigned to re-establish the library and improve funding, and was appointed to the library’s Board of Trustees from 2012-22, serving his final term as vice president.

He was devoted to his son and grandchildren, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with dear friends. He was an avid reader and film buff with a special fondness for the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Dan’s devotion to those he loved can best be captured by this Tolkien quote: “You can trust us to stick to you through thick and thin – to the bitter end. And you can trust us to keep any secret of yours – closer than you yourself keep it. But you cannot trust us to let you face trouble alone, and go off without a word. We are your friends.”

Donations may be made to the family for final expenses by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/vkb82-help-with-family-expenses.