Daniel Leichtnam, 61

Daniel James Leichtnam, of Clarkston, passed away May 24, 2023 at the age of 61.

He was born on May 2, 1962 in Marshfield, Wis., son to Rosemary and the late Robert Leichtnam.

Loving husband of Tammy for 38 wonderful years, dear father of Eric (Kelsey) Leichtnam and Megan (Nick) Williams, brother of Jane (Tim) Jones, Ed (Dawn) Leichtnam, Peggy McLaughlin, and Joan John, son-in-law of David and Jacky Larkin, brother-in-law of David (Shannon) Larkin, Bill (Heather) Larkin, and the late Cindy (Bob) Cattin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dan was a graduate of Clarkston High School Class of 1980. He worked in excavating and maintenance for Clarkston Schools and Colombiere Retreat Center. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an active member of Our Lady of the Lakes Knights of Columbus.

Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, May 31, 10 a.m. with an instate time of 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 5481 Dixie Highway, Clarkston. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston, 8909 Dixie Highway. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorial donations in Dan’s name may be made to the Rogel Cancer Center-Pancreatic Cancer Center Program Fund.

