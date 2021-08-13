Daniel Roth, 93

Daniel Roth, of Clarkston, passed peacefully August 11, 2021 at the age of 93.

He was born February 13, 1928.

Daniel is preceded in death by beloved wife Margaret LaVelle. Loving father of Robert (Peggy) Roth, brother of Joseph Roth, proud grandfather of Tara (Rich) Hansen, Chelsey Roth and Jordan Roth, great-grandfather of David and Robert Hansen, stepfather of Edwin (Gretchen) Adler, and special longtime companion of Doris Racke.

Daniel is also preceded in death by his son David, siblings Gabriel, Samuel, Albert, Bertha, Anna, and Miriam and parents Isaac (Marie Decok) Roth.

Daniel was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served our country in the military along with all four of his brothers.

Margaret and Daniel were proud owners of Food Town Markets.

He was a longtime summer resident on Drummond Island, Mich. He spent winters in Lake City, Fla. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed time on his motorcycle. He was also a very skilled golfer with an outstanding record of seven hole-in-ones. He treasured his time on his boat, and took his last solo cruise just weeks ago.

Daniel was a joy to be around and will be greatly missed by many.

A funeral service will be held Monday, August 16 at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where family will receive friends any time after 11 a.m. The service will conclude with military honors at the funeral home followed by a private family interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.