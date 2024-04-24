Darlene Bridges; entered life October 11, 1950 in Insull, Kentucky to Glenn and Gertrude Miracle; of Davisburg formerly of Clarkston; entered eternal life peacefully while surrounded by her family on April 19, 2024.

Wife of John for 54 years; mother of Rebecca (Marc) Burger; preceded in death by her son Adam (late Jennifer) Bridges and grandson Johney Bridges; grandma of Hannah Bridges, Sarah (Dan) Birkett and Faith Burger; great grandma of Alice and Lilia; sister of late Glenn Miracle, Linda (late John) Howe, late Frances (Richard) McClelland, late Larry (Kim) Miracle and Donna (Gene) Wood; sister in law of Judy (Jerry Burkett) Miracle, Phyllis (Henry) Evans, Joan (late Darryl) Beck, Robert (late Joy) Bridges, Al (late Vicky) Bridges, Rosie (Cliff) Ferguson, David (Melody) Bridges, Dino Bridges and Jill (late Andy) Bridges.Darlene was a member of Dixie Baptist Church. She retired from the U.S. Post Office, Waterford. She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening and camping.

She appreciated the natural beauty of water and will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and generosity. Memorial Service April 24 at 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visiting at 11:30 a.m.

Interment Davisburg Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Springfield Christian Academy, 8585 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston, MI 48348.

