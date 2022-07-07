Darrin Lambrecht, 70

Darrin K. Lambrecht, of Pontiac, formerly of New Port Richey, Fla., was born in Detroit on August 5, 1951, and passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on July 3, 2022 at the age of 70.

Big brother of Lynette Duncan-Johnson and her husband Crist Johnson and Les (April) Lambrecht, uncle of Matthew (Joslyn) Duncan and Ashley Lambrecht, great-uncle of Lochlan.

Preceded in death by his parents Art and Daisy Lambrecht and his brother-in-law David Duncan.

Darrin was a proud U.S. Marine, having served in the Vietnam war. He was a talented graphic artist and will be remembered for his generous spirit.

Cemetery service with military honors will be held on his birthday, Friday, August 5, at 12:30 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

