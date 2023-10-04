David Blower, 86

BLOWER

David E. Blower, 86, of Harrisville, formerly of Clarkston, passed away July 20, 2023 at his home.

Dave was first a family man that loved us all beyond words and was very proud to be head of our family. He was also ambitious, courageous, competitive, emotional, patriotic, talkative, and a happy warrior. Self-driven, he was a businessman that founded two floor covering businesses, Blower and Sons in Clarkston, and Sunrise Carpet “Dave the Carpet Man” in Harrisville, for a total of over 50 years.

Dave taught all four of our children his serious work ethic of always being dependable and never being satisfied until the work was well done.

He was in the National Guard Reserve for four years. He was a Golden Glove State Champion at the age of 19 as a middleweight. He contracted and built a home and remodeled three others. One of his greatest joys was coaching young people in baseball, softball, football, and boxing for over 20 years. He loved a good pool game, the movies Shane and Rocky, the Detroit Tigers and Lions, and Kate Smith’s recording of “God Bless America.”

Dave was always a talker. He loved to tell his life stories which are legendary, and he never met a stranger. From a greeter buddy at Meijer who was so kind to him, to his customers, friends, and family, he was always ready for conversation.

In his last years, Dave loved to sing and entertain us with his stories and antics. Basically, his

favorite diet was ice cream, Oreos, and strawberry jelly sandwiches. A daily car ride was a must.

He was very emotional about babies, cats, dogs, and music. Since there was never a dull moment with Dave, it’s impossible to sum up his life in a few words. However, we have love, laughter, and many memories and our family is so grateful to have shared this adventure with a man we will never forget.

Dave is survived by his wife Judith, four children Daniel (Laurie) Blower, Donald (Donna) Blower, Pamela (Judy Dornton) Blower, and Cyndie (Harold Issac Jr.) Sherman, his grandchildren Jennifer, Sharon, Kevin, Sarah, Shayla, Erica, Tyler, Garrett, and Jared, great-grandchildren Sydney, Blake, Mason, Bryson, Lily, Alex, Ivy, and Willow, two sisters-in-law Jeanne Blower and Patricia (Douglas) Robertson, as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

He was preceded in death by five siblings, Henry, Dorothy, William, Thomas, and Robert.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Community Bible Church, 1888 Crescent Lake Road, Waterford, MI 48327. Visitation will begin from 11 a.m. until the service at noon.

Memorial donations are suggested to Hospice Compassus, The Harrisville Lions Club, St. Jude’s, or the charity of your choice.