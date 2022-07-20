David Brown, 60

David Lawrence Brown, of Clarkston, passed away on July 18, 2022 at the age of 60.

Loving father of Kelsey (Steven) Chaudoin and Kendra (Ted) Brown. Proud grandpa of Jaxson, Mallory, and Skylar. Beloved son of Lawrence (Deo) Brown and Linda (Harold) Cooper. Dearest brother of Lori (Mike) Hall. Special uncle of Mikey (Kristen) Hall, Meghan (Dan) Riddock, and Matthew (Danielle) Hall.

David was employed with General Motors as a product technical leader for over 30 years. He enjoyed boating, snowboarding, scuba diving, and riding his motorcycle. David loved going on vacation and especially spending time with family and friends closest to him.

Family and friends may visit Monday, July 25, from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service is Tuesday, July 26, at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

