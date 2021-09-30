David Dunn, 49

David Scott Dunn, of Sterling Heights, passed away suddenly on September 28 at the age of 49.

David was born on February 8, 1972, in Pontiac and shared a home with his wife Shannon Ferrini-Dunn in Sterling Heights.

David left behind a daughter Taylor and stepdaughters Bree, Kristi, and Tracie, along with his grandchildren Alex, Ian, Camren, Kaleb, Maycie, Shaylee, and Sadie, and parents Earnest (Betty).

Brother of Diana (Brian), Richard (Cindy), Dana (James), nieces Leah (Jason), Claire, Bethany, Traci (Carl), Kyra, Devon and Erin, along with numerous other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother Lois and Glenda, the mother of his daughter.

David had started a position with Envision Health as purchasing and production manager in January and was excited about the opportunities and growth that the future held, not only for himself but the company as a whole.

David was an old-fashioned gentleman, with a big heart and a kind soul. He was always there to talk to you when you needed him without judgement. Whether he spent every free Saturday mowing everyone’s lawn or helping a friend in need, he was there. He often would stretch himself thin but those were some of the things that made him the happiest. Playing rescue bots with his grandson Alex was always top on his list, making sure to take the time for all of his grandchildren.

He would always reach out to family with a simple “I am thinking of you” or just send a heart so that you knew he loved you. One of David’s many quotes was “Who am I to judge anyone.” I think that we can all remember that.

Friends and family may visit Sunday, October 3 from noon until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private burial at Alger Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. PLEASE DO NOT SEND FLOWERS, DUE TO ALLERGIES. PLANTS ARE WELCOME.

