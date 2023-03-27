David Gaines, 70

David Dennis Gaines, of Clarkston, died on March 25, 2023 at the age of 70.

David was born on October 29, 1952 in Pontiac to the late Claude Hugh and Lois A. (Riley) Gaines.

He married Janet Elaine Ganske on July 1, 1972 in Rogers City.

He is survived by his loving wife Janet Gaines, two daughters Jody (Paul) Hurren and Lisa (Shane) Marrical, and two grandsons Cody and Austin.

David was a 1970 graduate of Holly High School. He owned and operated Sunshine Acres Adult Foster Care Home in Clarkston. He was an avid baseball memorabilia collector and has met numerous legends through this hobby.

A celebration of his life will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 4, at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers or the Wounded Warrior Project. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Online guestbook villagefh.com.