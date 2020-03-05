David Grant Tinkis, 74, of Sarasota, Florida passed away March 1st, 2020 peacefully at home. Born January 7, 1946 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to James R. and Frances (Zenzen) Tinkis. A Longtime resident of Clarkston, Michigan, he served proudly in the US Army as a Green Beret with the 10th Special Forces Bad Tolz, Germany. He was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant in 1969. Dave then served 31 years as a regional sales manager with Tyson Foods. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Karen; son, David (Melissa); daughters, Stacey (Mark Krystopa), and Marisa (Phil Ratliff); grandchildren, Jackson, Brad, Olivia, Brooke and Maxwell; sisters, Beverly (Joe ) Kraus, Shirley Saari; sister-in-law, Kaye Webb; brother-in-law, Keith (Wendy Jahnke); sister-in-law, Gracie Tinkis; preceded in death by brother, James Tinkis; sister Audrey Coon and brother-in-law Kenny Jahnke. Dave is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and grand nieces. Dave was an avid golfer and enjoyed many rounds with his golf partner, Akira Miki. His love and commitment for family and friends was unparalleled. Dave had a great sense of humor and could come up with a quip at a moment’s notice. A Celebration of Dave’s Life will be at 9:30AM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Angel’s Catholic Church, Bradenton, FL followed by a reception at Tara Country Club, Bradenton, FL with burial at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Donations to International Myeloma Foundation. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneralhome.com