David Jones, 88

David L. Jones, of Grand Blanc, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on June 21, 2021 at the age of 88.

Preceded in death by his wife Irene and his parents Simeon and Glennie Jones.

David is the father of Bob (Sue) Jones, Delores (Wayne) Underwood, Dennis (Pat) Jones, Gary Jones, Carol (Rick) Finkle, Michael Jones and Frances Mays, and Darryl (Donna) Jones, and stepfather of Janet Blaylock, Richard (Teresa) Ogg, Chris (Ron) Tabor, the late Robert (Diane) Ogg, and Elizabeth Jean (Paul) Couture. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Brother of William (Suzie) Jones, the late Frances (Bill) Cox, the late Doris (Fornie) Bagwell, the late Lucille (Bunky) Sjoblom, the late Clyde (Ruth) Jones, the late Lester (Doris) Jones, the late John (Mae), and (Beverly) Jones.

David retired from General Motors as a group leader/inspector.

He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Davison.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, June 27 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service is Monday, June 28 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Make A Wish Foundation.

