David Meade, 77

David R. Meade, of Lapeer, formerly of Flint and Auburn Hills, passed away April 30, 2021 at the age of 77.

Husband of Dee, father of Carrie (Wayne) Keeley, Andy Brown and Chad (Mandy) Matthewson, grandpa of Maxwell Keeley and Daniel (Jamie) Keeley, great-grandpa of Danica and Juliette, brother of Wayne (Margaret) Meade, Don (Mona) Meade and Charles Meade, and also had many nieces and nephews.

Dave served in the U.S. Army and retired from USB National Food Equipment, Novi.

He was a member of Heaven Saints Motorcycle Ministry.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, May 4 from 3-8 p.m. with 25 people at a time/rotating/masks required. Funeral service is Wednesday, May 5 at 11 a.m. at Harvestland Church with visiting directly at the church at 10 a.m. Private interment Thursday, May 6 at Acacia Park Cemetery, Birmingham.

Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice or Heaven Saints Motorcycle Ministry.

