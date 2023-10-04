Davisburg Road closed in Springfield Township

The Road Commission for Oakland County has issued a permit to allow Springfield Township to close Davisburg Road/Broadway Street, from east of Andersonville Road to Hickey Avenue, starting this past Monday, Oct. 2, through mid-December.

This section of Davisburg Road/Broadway Street carries approximately 6,000 vehicles daily.

The closure is necessary for the removal of the Mill Pond dam and replacement of a culvert under Davisburg Road.

Residential and business access will be maintained east and west of the closure.

The detour during the closure is Andersonville Road to White Lake Road to Dixie Highway, back to Davisburg Road and vice versa.

The contractor for the project is Anglin Civil of Livonia.

— Matt Mackinder