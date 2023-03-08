Davisburg vendor show

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Rena Starr is a third generation female small business owner who is bringing together more than 50 small businesses for two days of shopping and fun March 31-April 1 for the Rust and Retro Vintage Market event in Davisburg at the Oakland County Fairgrounds’ activity center.

There will be a mix of vintage goods, antiques, handmade products, vintage-inspired products, and local food.

Starr said that running these types of events is her calling in life.

“My mom quite literally went into labor with me at a flea market, so you could say it’s in my blood,” said Starr. “I can remember running around antique markets that my parents and grandparents were setting up at as a kid. I grew up at antique markets. Even as a kid, I loved talking to all of the vendors, eating different foods, and seeing the unique items.

“For the last seven years, I have worked in the mortgage industry. After being laid off twice in eight months, my husband and I agreed it was time to take a leap. I knew eventually I wanted to host events and bring small businesses together. Losing my job provided the opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and make my dream a reality.”

Choosing Davisburg for this market’s location was an easy decision, according to Starr.

“The location is beautiful, heated, and not too far away,” Starr said. “I wanted a location that didn’t already have a vintage market and also was within 45 minutes of Metro Detroit. I wanted to make sure it wasn’t too far for a nice shopping trip.

“My goal with the market is to help support other local small businesses. Ninety-four percent of our vendors for this market are female-owned small businesses. I am all about women helping women and businesses supporting each other. Even if we are direct ‘competitors,’ there is room for all of us to grow and succeed.”

If all goes well, will Starr bring the market back to Davisburg?

“I will definitely be back,” said Starr. “I plan on doing multiple markets a year, every year. This is our first market of 2023. We also have a market planned for the fall in Imlay City Sept. 29-30. We are working on a winter holiday market event as well.”

On March 31, the event runs 4-9 p.m. with 4-5 p.m. reserved for VIP ticket holders and 5-9 p.m. general admission.

Then on April 1, general admission is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

VIP tickets are $20 and come with early admission and a swag bag. General admission tickets are $5.

For more information on the event, visit rustandretrovintagemarket.com or email RustandRetroVintageMarket@gmail.com.