Debra Locher, 69

Debra J. “Debbie” Locher, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2021 at the age of 69.

Beloved wife of Philip Lee Locher for 43 years, loving mom of Nikole (Eric) Thewes, proud nana of Ava, Lucas, Aubrey and Zachary, dear sister of Kim (Bob) Heitsch, Beth (Larry) McIntyre and the late Marc (Amber) Marcoux. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A memorial celebration will take place in the summer when the national pandemic restrictions allow.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Clarkston Independence District Library.

