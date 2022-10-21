Denice Jewell, 54

Denice H. Jewell, of Clarkston, passed suddenly on October 18, 2022 at the age of 54.

Beloved wife of 33 years to Steve Jewell.

Loving mother of Steph (Sam) Jewell, the late Eric James Jewell, and Leah Mirowski, whom she considered a daughter. Proud Nana of Mark James Jewell, sister of Jeff (Colleen) Sewell and Angie (Jeff) Wray, aunt of Jessica Wray, Samantha Wray-Hubler, Siobhan Sewell, and Megan Sewell, great aunt of Jeremy Wray, Zachary Teeple, and Aubrey Sache.

Employed for many years in administrative support for two different engineering firms, Denice worked diligently to keep things organized and running smoothly, thereby making her engineering bosses look good and the firm operating to the peak of efficiency. Though the work could be quite demanding at times, it was always thoughts of being with family that strengthened Denice’s heart and brought her great joy of what was to come.

Family meant the world to Denice and each moment in their company was treasured beyond expression. They were truly the sunshine in her day and the wind beneath her wings.

In her younger years, Denice was quite the softball player and was immensely dedicated to the sport. She was a strong teammate and emanated a sportsmanship that encouraged each of the players with whom she was honored to share the field. Back in those days, Denice was also known to cherish the activity of roller skating. A recreational sport that was quite popular back then, she found great joy in strapping on her “wheels” and tooling around with ease.

Another sport that figured into her times of recreation was bowling, and it was made even more special as she got to share the fun with her best friends. Spending time on “The Alleys” made for an immense amount of fun and entertainment, and the hopeful expectation of reaching that elusive 300 game.

Denice was obviously passionate when it came to her sporting desires, but her passion was equally expressed through her incredible love of animals, especially the canine and feline of the breeds. Between the various cats and dogs that touched her heart over the years, she possessed a vast amount of love and care for the furry, four-legged pals in her life.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Denice touched a multitude of hearts and lives with her tender compassion and selfless spirit and leaves a legacy of love to be embraced by all those she met along life’s way. May she, now, rest safely in the arms of God.

A celebration of Denice’s Life will take place in the spring, hosted by her family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Michigan Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.