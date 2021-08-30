Dennis Atherton, 79

Dennis R. Atherton, of Ortonville, passed away August 29, 2021 at the age of 79.

Husband of Sandra, father of Dennis “Russ” Atherton Jr., John Atherton, Tonyea VanPatten and the late Danelle (Brett) Orr; grandpa of Justin Noble, Chelsea (Jim) Atherton, Brittany Atherton, Alexis (Tyler) Mitosinka, Breeana Atherton, Zach VanPatten and Emily Orr, great-grandpa of Jayden, Josie and Jackson, brother of Margaret Merrill and Gerald Atherton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings June Killiane, Frances Haslip, Robert Atherton and Donna Sullivan.

Dennis co-owned and operated ABC Harley-Davidson, Waterford, and enjoyed racing and riding motorcycles.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston this Friday, September 3 from 4-8 p.m. Private family memorial service/interment at All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or American Heart Association.

