Dennis Bogart, 73

BOGART

Dennis L. Bogart, of Clarkston, formerly of Joliet, Ill., passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with ALS on Feb. 2, 2024, at the age of 73.

Preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Mary.

Loving father of Cara Bogart, Lauren (Michael) Greve, and Kaelyn (Brandon) Verlinden, special grandpa of Maren, Adelyn, Marissa, Jack, Isla, and a baby girl on the way, brother of Linda (Robert) Friant, George (Carol) Bogart, John (Robin) Bogart, Brian (Colleen) Bogart, and Lou Ann Bogart, brother-in-law of Charles (Sharon) Whitaker and Nancy (Yug) Yudzentis, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He loved his Bouvier dog, Greta. Denny enjoyed woodworking, gardening, puzzling, and golfing. Many great memories were made while traveling with family, especially vacations on the beach.

Celebration of life service Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MI Palliative & Hospice Care or ALS of Michigan. Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.