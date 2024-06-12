Dennis J. Gillespie, 81

Dennis J. Gillespie, of Clarkston, formerly of Cloquet, MN, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on June 5, 2024, age 81. Devoted husband of 57 years of Jan, beloved dad of Heather Gillespie Kovarik and Brian (Amie) Gillespie, loving papa of Conner Kovarik, Delaynie Gillespie, Kennedy Kovarik and Evryst Gillespie, and brother of Virginia “Ginny” Gillespie-Baca. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Gillespie.

Dennis was born November 20, 1942, the son of John and Evelyn Gillespie. Born in Minnesota, and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dennis would go on and proudly serve his country in the United States Navy. Upon his honorable discharge, he would return to college earning his degree from Mankato State University. Dennis worked in the automotive industry, retiring as a National Sales Manager for MGM Brakes. In his free time, Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and spending time with his family at their cottage at Higgins Lake. He was an avid soccer coach, referee and fan, while living in Owosso. Dennis also rode motorcycles, loved his Harleys, and was a member of the Waterford Hog Chapter. Friends may visit the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home on Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m.

A Celebration of Life Service is Friday, June 14, 2024, at 10:00 am, at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home. A private burial will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. The family invites you to celebrate Dennis’ life by wearing bright colors to his celebration!

Memorials may be made to Stop Soldiers Suicide, https://stopsoldiersuicide.org/donate.

