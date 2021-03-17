Destination Imagination success

Three Pine Knob Elementary students and one Sashabaw Middle School student participated in the Virtual D-I Destination Imagination Regional Tournament two weeks back and took second place in the region in the Improv challenge “Case Closed.”

“It’s been a challenging year to compete in the D-I program, but they are doing well and are having fun,” said Clarkston D-I Team Manager Ruth Dargay.

“We’ve met in person when we could, while socially distancing, and met over Google Meets when we couldn’t get together in person.”

The students who attend PKE are Grace Jasper, Samantha Stoyanoff and Vivian Swick. Avery Jasper is on the team as well and because Jasper attends SMS, the team had to “pull up” and is competing against middle school teams instead of elementary teams, making the second-place result more impressive.

“They are in the process of working on their Virtual State D-I tournament submissions now,” Dargay said.

The virtual awards ceremony is March 27, and at that point, the team will learn if they’ve qualified for Global Finals.

