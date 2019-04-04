Detkowski resigns

Clarkston City Council has a seat open after the resignation of Council member Rick Detkowski last week.

Detkowski’s letter of resignation cited the need to focus on family at this time.

“It’s strictly family reasons that I’m stepping down,” Detkowski said. “But I hope that during their search, Council will keep in mind that we need to maintain balance between the old and the new. I also hope they’ll keep the search open, transparent, fair, and forward-looking. New ideas and perspectives are what will bring that balance.”

City Manager Jonathan Smith thanked Detkowski on behalf of the Council, city office, and DPW staff.

“Rick has been an extremely supportive Council member and friend of the city,” Smith said.

City Council will appoint a replacement to fill the seat until the 2020 election. If interested, notify Mayor Eric Haven at havene@villageofclarkston.org, or call the city at 248-625-1559.