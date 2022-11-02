Dining out for a cause

Clarkston’s Bowman Chevrolet is encouraging the community to spend an evening on the town Nov. 9 at one of six Clarkston restaurants that are participating in its annual Dine Out event.

Bowman will donate 35 percent of total in-person dinner sales to support its scholarship program for Clarkston High School graduates and to help fund Clarkston community initiatives.

Participating restaurants include Bunkhouse Burgers, Clarkston Union Bar & Kitchen, Crispelli’s Bakery & Pizzeria, The Fed, Honcho, and Union Woodshop.

“Year after year, the Clarkston community shows us that they are devoted to helping the people and businesses in their own backyard. As a longtime member of the community, we are committed to doing our part and helping those in need,” said Katie Bowman Coleman, president of Bowman Auto Group. “This annual event also serves as a great opportunity to support our local restaurants as they continue to navigate issues like staffing shortages and supply chain disruptions.”

Since 2017, Bowman has donated nearly $32,000 toward community programs through the Dine Out program.

Bowman has also been active in the Clarkston community since it opened in 1984, supporting local events and programs such as My Habitat Clarkston, Clarkston SCAMP, and Easterseals Michigan, among others.

Bowman also offers scholarships each year to two Clarkston High School seniors who have been accepted at a two-year or four-year college or vocational institution and plan to pursue a degree in a STEAM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) field.