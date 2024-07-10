Disappointed in current supervisor

I am disappointed in our present township supervisor Jose Aliaga.

I have written two letters to Mr. Aliaga citing various concerns. Both letters were ignored.

A candidate running with Mr. Aliaga stopped by asking for our vote and I told her about the letters and that they were ignored. She said she would speak to Mr. Aliaga. To date, he or his assistant has not contacted me.

Jose Aliaga has prided himself on listening to residents of our community. I believed him. I no longer do.

I wanted to share my experience concerning Mr. Aliaga as the August primary approaches.

Patricia Clees

Clarkston