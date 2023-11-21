Dolores Schmidt, 101

SCHMIDT

Dolores Ann Schmidt died peacefully on Nov. 17, 2023, six weeks short of her 102nd birthday.

Devoted mother of Mike (Teresa) Schmidt, Steve (Kathe) Schmidt, and Jim Schmidt (Rhonda), loving grandmother of David Schmidt, Bethany Beresheim, Michael Schmidt, Jason Schmidt, Emma Schmidt, Blake Schmidt, Drew Colbert, and Brett Colbert, and great-grandmother of 12.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Bert, son Robbie Schmidt, daughter Carol Colbert, and granddaughter Tessa Schmidt.

Dolores was raised and educated in South Dakota, where she taught in a one-room schoolhouse. As a young woman, she moved to Pontiac to be near her sister. She went to work in the office at Sears in downtown Pontiac, and met the love of her life, Bert Schmidt. The two fell in love, married, and were blessed with five beautiful children.

Dolores was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, caring for her family. She was also an amazing seamstress, running a home business sewing for other people. Dolores was a longtime and faithful member at St. Benedict Catholic Church, volunteering in many ways.

She was an amazing cook, and enjoyed spending time with her family, and cheering for the Detroit Lions and Detroit Pistons.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Friday, Nov. 24 from 4-8 p.m., with the family rosary being prayed at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 25, funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to St. Benedict Catholic Church.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.