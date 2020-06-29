Dominic Mauti, 92

Dominic J., Mauti Jr., of Clarkston; wintered in Bradenton, Fla., passed away June 27, 2020 at the age of 92.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Louise. Father of Margaret (late John Naylor) Mauti, Thomas (Debbie) Mauti and Steven (Nancy) Mauti, grandpa of Thomas (Paula) Mauti Jr, Daisy (Gabriel) Borreson, Joseph Mauti, Reid Mauti and Cole Mauti, great grandpa of Zosia, Carson, Dominic, Elka, Emma, Mathias and Amelia.

Dominic was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. He coached multiple sports and was principal at Clarkston High School, as well as a principal at Rochester Adams High School.

Dominic was an avid vegetable gardener and golfer.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Tuesday, July 7 from 4-8 p.m. Facial masks required.

Memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Private burial Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to St. Daniel Catholic Church or Clarkston Athletic Boosters.

Online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.