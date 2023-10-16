Don Spangler, 76

SPANGLER

Don Spangler passed away on Aug. 18, 2023, at 76 years old.

Born on Jan. 19, 1947, in Pontiac, to Jewel and Ermal Spangler.

Life companion of Elizabeth (Okar) Spangler. Father of Don Jr. (Lubna) Spangler, Jeffery (Valerie) Spangler, and Nathan (Bobbie Sue) Spangler. Stepfather of Michael Kerr and Karyn (Matt) Taylor). Loving grandfather of Damien, Michael, Ashley, Zahara, Madison, Juniper, Phinehas, Levi, and Lucas.

Don started working as an architect while he was in high school and continued until he retired. He loved spending time outdoors and hunting. He traveled around the country hunting a variety of wildlife.

Don especially loved spending time with grandchildren.